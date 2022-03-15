Shrewsbury's town centre pedestrianisation project to continue - with extra changes planned

The temporary pedestrianisation of Shrewsbury's town centre has been extended.

Shropshire Council said the latest extension on changes to Shrewsbury's town centre – at Wyle Cop, High Street, and Shoplatch, had been taken "after proving popular with businesses and residents".

Since November 20 last year Wyle Cop – uphill, High Street and Shoplatch have been closed to through-traffic from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays, while The Square is closed to traffic every day from 10am to 4pm.

The roads closure will now be extended to 5pm throughout the summer, and the council said it will look at putting in temporary crossings on Town Walls in a bid to cut down on 'rat running', as a result of the changes.

Richard Marshall Shropshire Council’s deputy Cabinet member for highways, said the move had been welcomed by firms in the town – and he said the council is also keen to encourage the growth of on-street 'cafe culture' in the town as it recovers from the impact of the pandemic.

He said: "The weekend closure has been well received by all with shoppers, visitors and businesses telling us how welcome it is. We’ve also seen for ourselves what a positive difference it makes to the town centre at weekends and I’m very pleased that we can extend it throughout the summer and beyond.

“On a similar note, the pavement licence scheme introduced in summer 2020 has been embraced by local businesses and café culture has flourished in Shrewsbury. Any business that wishes to apply for a licence for this spring and summer can do so now.

“Shrewsbury really is doing well as we emerge from the pandemic, and we hope this extended weekend closure will continue to encourage people to visit, support and enjoy the town in the months ahead.”

The council said that since the start of the trial 397 people have responded to a survey on the changes – with a "strong majority" supporting the measures.

Five disabled parking bays introduced 24/7 as part of the trial – three in Princess Street and two in Claremont Street – will remain.

James Handley, who represents Shrewsbury BID on the Big Town Plan Partnership, said: “After extensive consultation with businesses, we very much welcome the continuation of making the town centre more pedestrian-friendly at weekends.

“Removing through traffic from the centre of town is a clear priority of the Big Town Plan, and this trial will be carefully considered as part of the wider movement strategy which is being undertaken over the coming months.”

Councillor Alan Mosley, who represents Shrewsbury Town Council on the Big Town Plan Partnership, said: “There has been overwhelming support for this arrangement at weekends, and reducing traffic has clear benefits for the town centre environment.