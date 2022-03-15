Freds cycles into the record books

Fred Meredith

Fred Meredith, 17, covered 49.184 kilometres, more than 30 miles, in the hour. The previous record was 48.5 kilometres.

He took to the saddle at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome in Newport, Wales to compete for the Junior British title of longest distance cycled in one hour on a bicycle from a standing start. British Cycling sent two representatives to officiate the attempt, setting up the timing and confirming that the bike itself passed regulations.

Elite cyclist Dan Bigham, who himself took the senior title from Sir Bradley Wiggins last year, gave his support to Fred lending him his track bike which had helped him claim his own record.

Fred, who is already the Welsh Junior Time Trial Champion, and member of the Shrewsbury-based Holohan Coaching Race Team, spent months preparing for the challenge with tailor-made training. Despite suffering an early puncture in lap 2 and having to restart his attempt, he went on to claim the title.

Nicknamed ‘Project 50 in 60’ the challenge is one of the most prestigious in cycling. Fred is now hoping his achievement will inspire others.

“I’m so glad to have achieved this record, and after such a fantastic build-up I couldn’t be happier. I hope my efforts have inspired others to get on a bike and get involved in the sport,” he said.

“I must say a huge thank you to everyone who got behind me and lent me their skills, knowledge, experience, and also their gear.” he added.

Dan, who whilst racing also works as an aerodynamics consultant for Team Ineos, said: “Very well done to Fred, it’s been a pleasure to support and advise his ambition to set a new junior hour record. He put a solid and ambitious plan in place and has worked hard to put himself in the best position to achieve his goal. Congratulations.”

Coach Liam Holohan said: ‘I am very happy to see Fred achieve his goal. We had a process in place which he very diligently followed despite also studying for his A-Levels at the same time. His attention to detail is excellent and his enthusiasm and love for the sport makes him a pleasure to coach. Many congratulations to him."

Fred had support from local businesses Beaumont Lawrence, Cooper Green Pooks, bml-haley.co.uk, Holohan Coaching, Brooks Cycles, Unvented Components Europe, and specialist cycling companies further afield WATTSHOP and rule28.com