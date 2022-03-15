Food hub to launch education programme in Shrewsbury to prevent food waste

Shrewsbury Food Hub

The charity unveiled its plans when trustee, Kate Hudson, visited Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club.

She was visiting the club to receive a cheque for £2,500 from the 2021 Rotary Tree of Light.

Kate thanked members saying it was a really important donation. At Christmas the food hub collects more food than at any time, she said.

She told Rotarians that food waste is the third highest generator of greenhouse gases.

Last year the food hub saved over 172 tonnes of food going to landfill.

Instead, the food was distributed to over 50 community groups including schools, The Ark, Women’s Refuge and lots of charities for people in need.

The next step for the food hub was to stop food waste in an education programme and she hoped people would support the food hub in the campaign.

She invited Rotarians to a forthcoming open day to see the operation including the freezer and cold room.

Kate was joined at the meeting by two other £2,500 beneficiaries of the Tree of Light, Andrew Young of the Harlescott Grange Community Hub charity based in Kynaston Road, Harlescott, and Sarah Carline of Severndale Specialist Academy Futures.

Andrew said the centre was being refurbished to be at the heart of the local community for the young, teenagers, elderly and various community groups.

He said the Rotary donation would help to get the building fully refurbished and operational as well as sustaining its upkeep and running costs.

Sarah told Rotarians that Severndale Futures worked with young people, some of whom had severe learning difficulties and disabilities. A key part of the work was to help young people into paid employment and support them in independent living.