Clerk calls for people to 'be kind' after increase in abuse of council staff

Helen Ball, town clerk at Shrewsbury Town Council, said the incidents were in the minority, but are increasing.

She has said it comes as staff have worked throughout the pandemic, and particularly over the past few weeks helping with the impact of flooding in the town.

She said: "I have been saddened by the increasing levels of abuse my staff receive from the public as they go about their jobs.

"None of my staff have been furloughed during the pandemic and all have found their workloads have increased as they have struggled to meet the demands of our parks and open spaces being used more than they have ever been.

"The lack of tolerance and abuse of some in society has, at times, become intolerable for my staff.

"Their work at times is difficult and certainly, over the last couple of weeks, they have worked long hours supporting the flood efforts in the town."

She added: "Thankfully, these people are in the minority and many more residents do chat to them about their work, and I regularly receive lovely comments about how kind and helpful they have been.

"They also make me proud to have staff who love what they do and genuinely want to make a difference.