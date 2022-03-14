Salopian pub's extension among latest applications lodged to council

SHREWS COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD-17/02/21.Twelve months on after being devastated by the flooding, The Salopian Bar is almost ready to reopen - as a result of floods, owner Ollie Parry has had to extend the pub, turning the former chemist's shop next door into a ground-floor cellar, and taking on the warehouse the other side to create enough space for social distancing. The situation has left him Â£34,000 out pocket, he has had to take on a new business partner, and can no longer get insurance, but he says the positive side is that he has been able to use the time to improve the pub. .For spread about flooding 12 months on. ..

The Salopian Bar in Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury, has applied to Shropshire Council for permission to convert the Wenlock Edge Farm Shop into a bar and seating area as part of plans to extend the pub.

The plans will also include a mezzanine balcony to create extra seating space upstairs, and new fencing to enclose an outdoor seating area.

Shropshire Council's planning department will now consider the proposals.

The Salopian Bar plans to extend into a neighbouring farm shop

Also under consideration are plans for 51 new homes for farm land off Abbots Way in Hodnet. Permission had previously been granted for 10 larger homes on the site, but developer Pickstock Homes has now applied to build 51 new homes on the land, converting existing farm buildings into garages.

Access will be off Station Road, and the work will include some demolition and felling of trees.

An application has also been lodged for the installation of new buildings at the Maesbury Road sewage disposal works at Oswestry, including sludge, polymer dosing and motor conrol centre kiosks.

Plans have been submitted for a grain-storage building at Forge Farm in, while in Clive an application has been lodged for the construction of a lake and new drive layout at Shooters Hill Hall in Wem Road.

Planners will consider an application for 16 solar panels on front and rear roof pitches at Peartree Cottage in Church Lane, Knockin, near Oswestry.

The equestrian centre at Moorehouse Farm in Craig llwyn Trefonen could be converted into a workshop and vehicle store if permission is granted.

Plans for a 70-bed care home and 12 further homes at Sandfield, off Radbrook Road in Shrewsbury, will also be considered by the council's planning department. The proposals would also involve the demolition of a large Victorian house and associated buildings.

The Herbert Arms Hotel in Chirbury wants to build a single-storey extension and install new doors and toilets, while plans have also been submitted for a detached oak-framed outbuilding at The Green Farm in Wheathill, Bridgnorth.