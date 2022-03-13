Runners take to the streets of Shrewsbury for annual 10k race

The start of the race

Roads were closed off as the athletes of all ages and abilities started in the Quarry Park, headed into the town centre and over the Welsh bridge, took in residential streets and Longden Coleham before running over the English Bridge and back into the Quarry.

For some it was their first 10k while for others it was a regular return to the annual event.

The Hatfields race returned to its March date after being put back to the summer because of Covid last year.

It began with the fun run for the youngsters. One of those involved was 10-year-old Ollie Saxon-Jones from Shrewsbury, raising £355 for the Shrewsbury Town in the Community funds. Mum Helen said she was very proud of Ollie who came second in the run.

Also fundraising were mother Hayley Young and 16-year-old daughter, Jess running for the Papyrus charity.

"It has helped us as a family and we wanted to raise money and awareness to say thank you - it is our first 10k," Hayley said.

Runners heading through Longden Coleham

Celebrating her culture by running in a sari was Sharada Sakremath from Dawley.

She and her family moved from Bangalore when she was a child.

"I was inspired by the Indian warrior women who went into battle in their saris and was very proud to be representing them," Sharada said.

Sharada Sakremath wh run in her Sari and Helen Mansbridge

And it was a family affair for many, from partners Sophie Suckley and Katie Sparks from Shrewsbury and Shelley Hall and Ashley Lloyd from Ellesmere, to brother and sister Laura and Richard Davies taking part with friend Joanne Hollishead.

"We did the event last year to celebrate my 30th birthday when there were about 30 of us taking part," Laura said.

For Chris Kirkpatrick from Newport it was his last run before his 40th birthday and he lined up with father-in-law Brian Houston. The pair were supported by their family.

Supporting their mum, Helen Myers, were Katie and Lucy Myers, who said they had had to get up early to watch mum taking part.

While many ran as individuals others were representing running clubs from across the county and beyond including the Shropshire Shufflers, Wrekin Runners, Oswestry Olympians and Ellesmere Runners. There were also members of the Pontesbury Runners taking part, a group set up just a year ago.

Online running clubs representing included Apparently we Run and Girls on the Run.