The wonderful world of Ladybird books comes to life in Shrewsbury exhibition

Pic in Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery of Helen Day, and an exhibition she has put together to celebrate the Ladybird Book Series. She lives in Hertfordshire but used to live in Finchfield, Wolverhampton.

An extensive collection, named the ‘The Wonderful World of Ladybird Book Artists’ exhibition, is on display at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.

It includes vintage Ladybird books, original artwork and objects – and will be shown until June.

Helen Day, the curator, said: "It uncovers the story of the many talented artists who illustrated these iconic books.

"Their artwork brought life to a wealth of subjects from classic fairytales and nursery rhymes, to early years ’reading and numeracy, history, nature and ‘how it works’. It looks into the many artists who contributed so much to their success from pre-war to 1975.

"Younger viewers, will enjoy the colourful illustrations and stories and get involved in a specially commissioned installation, with children able to ‘Step inside a Painting’."

“Having spent so much of my Ladybird-loving childhood in Shropshire, I'm delighted that my exhibition is on display in the beautiful town of Shrewsbury.”

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism and transport, said: “I think everyone must have come across Ladybird picture books in their lifetime, whether at school, the library or at home. They were part of our childhoods and I am sure very fondly remembered.

"This exhibition is unparalleled and reveals what an enormous success the books were dating back to the early days of the Second World War. I cant wait to see how many I can remember myself."