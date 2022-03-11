Shropshire brewer puts village pub near Shrewsbury up for sale to concentrate on its urban inns

The Talbot, Ruyton X1 Towns..

The late 17th century timber framed black and white Talbot Inn, at Church Street, Ruyton-XI-Towns, near Shrewsbury, has been placed on the pub sale market by Joule's Brewery with a freehold asking price of £375,000.

"It is with great sadness that we must bow out now," reads a statement from Joule's on the pub's Facebook page.

"Having delivered a very well received refurbishment some six years ago the pub has great inherent charm befitting a pub with over 300 years of social history within its walls.

"We are also pleased to have created a community space in the form of the restoration of the old brewery.

"Our view is the pub is very well placed for a boutique and tailored free house offer which can attract customers from both the village and the surrounding area."

The Market Drayton-based brewer has a network of suburban and town centre locations where they say its brewery tap offer works better.

The statement continues: "Following an extensive review, we have decided to offer The Talbot for sale and are we are now seeking a new owner.

"The pub market has changed quickly, accelerated by pandemic over the last two years.

"Our view is that the Talbot would be better placed to thrive as a free house with a bespoke overall offer within which the food offer will be key to success."

The brewer adds that it has been a "great honour to be a part of the village".

And brewery chiefs say it is their goal to find a new custodian of this famous, beautiful and charming old English inn, and ensure the pub is in the very best of hands for the future.

"To achieve this the brewery will offer investment if required to ensure that the pub is open to as many applicants as possible," it continues.

They go on to thank manager Paul King and his "great efforts and most especially in navigating us thorough the pandemic which has been a hugely testing time for the whole community."

"Paul has agreed to work closely with us during the transition and to ensure we find the right fit for the future."

They ask any questions to be put to Jason Whittaker at Joule’s on Jason@JoulesBrewery.co.uk

The pub is on the market with Sutton Coldfield-based Matthew Phillips Surveyors.