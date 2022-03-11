Shrewsbury Mayor plans tree for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Mayor of Shrewsbury on Plant A Tree Day

The event, organised by the National Association of Civic Officers (NACO), forms part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

The project encourages as many civic leaders as possible to plant a tree to mark the Jubilee, with the chosen day being March 11.

This day represents the seventieth day of the year in which the Queen marks the seventieth anniversary of her accession.

NACO will then produce a book, listing all the councils taking part and present it to the Queen when the country celebrates the Platinum Jubilee in June.

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Julian Dean, took part in the tree planting day by planting a tree in Shrewsbury's Quarry.

He said: “It’s a great honour to take part in this nationwide event and it’s a good way to help mark the amazing achievement of her Majesty the Queen’s reign of seventy years.

“This is a long-lasting and valuable way to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and will also help to promote the importance of trees for the environment in a sustainable and relevant way.

"This nationwide scheme is also a great way to help restore the loss of biodiversity across the country, especially as native trees are being planted across the United Kingdom.”