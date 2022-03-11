Keep active, over 55 festival to be held in Shrewsbury

The Keep on Moving Shropshire Festival has been organised in partnership between Shropshire Council, Energize, Taking Part, Age UK and the National Health Service.

The event wiIl start with a free one-day session which will run from 10am until 4pm at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

It is aimed at attracting people over 55-years-old and will include inspirational and internationally-renowned speakers who will give talks on different aspects of positive ageing.

There will also be taster sessions of activities for people to try, ranging from singing to walking netball.

Organisers hope to inspire people to get out and about and take part in local activities once again following the pandemic.

It is also hoped that the day will increase recognition of the valuable role older people play in communities, as well as improved understanding about what keeps people well as they age.

At the launch there will be activities people can try, inspirational speakers, and someone who will discuss the science of ageing.

There will also be a number of information stands highlighting different activities and voluntary and community sector support in communities.

Throughout May there will be taster sessions run by partner organisations through the county.

Councillor Simon Jones, Shropshire Council cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: "This festival offers people an excellent opportunity to get together and take part in different activities that keep us well, whatever our age.

"I am delighted this event is taking place in Shropshire and would really encourage people to go along and see what it is all about.

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, said: "We are really pleased to be supporting this event and hope that people will come and enjoy the festival.