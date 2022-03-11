Notification Settings

Call for musicians to help Shrewsbury concert in aid of Ukraine victims

By Sue SmithShrewsburyPublished:

A request has gone out to musicians and singers to sign up to perform at a Shrewsbury concert in support of victims of the crisis in Ukraine.

A damaged building in Kharkiv
Jeremy Lund, organist at St Alkmund's Church, is hoping that as many as 40 or 50 people, of all abilities and experience, will be prepared to give their time to take part in the event which will take place from 11.30am on March 19.

He said: "We want people to sign up to take part through the church website.

"The church is always a lovely venue for music with good acoustics.

"We are focussing on music for young people since the pandemic and there is only one caveat to people taking part in the concert as we can only cope with acoustic instruments and singers.

"The church has a grand piano, seats and music stand but anything else they might need they will have to bring along on the day."

Jeremy, who also organises lunchtime concerts at the church, is hoping that many musicians and singers will come forward to sign up for the event via the St Alkmund's website.

He said: "We will also welcome supporters on the day, which just happens to be the Feast Day of St Alkmund, and any donations made on the day will go to the Ukraine Appeal.

"Recently we raised money for the appeal when pianist Maria Ilnares, aged 21, a student of Birmingham Conservatoire, performed.

"She is currently preparing for an international competition in Barcelona and is due to perform again during a lunchtime concert on March 15 when all donations will also go to the Ukraine Appeal."

