Silver anniversary for Anne

Anne Heap

As aftersales receptionist, Anne Heap, 64, is the first port of call when owners book in their touring caravan or motorhome for service or repair.

Anne joined the company in 1997, having previously worked in retail. A part-time post turned into a full time job after just a week, and she has witnessed first-hand the company’s evolution and huge growth since its early days based at Meole Brace.

“I had always wanted to join Salop Leisure because of my interest in caravans,” she said. “My parents had a touring caravan and my husband and I had one before we later bought a static holiday home on the Mid Wales coast, which we now try to visit every weekend during the holiday season.

“Salop Leisure is a good company to work for because they look after their staff and it’s like one big family. I love my job because I enjoy meeting people and many of our customers have become good friends over the years.

“I still welcome customers that I first met when we were at Meole Brace. Even though the company has grown so much over the years, many of our customers and staff haven’t changed.”