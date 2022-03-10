Notification Settings

Roads in Shrewsbury town centre closed for 10k run

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Roads in Shrewsbury town centre will be shut on Sunday as 1,500 runners race through the streets.

Finishers in the Shrewsbury 10k
Finishers in the Shrewsbury 10k

The Hatfields Shrewsbury 10K race has attracted about 1,500 participants from across Shropshire and further afield.

It starts in the Quarry at 9am, with a number of roads closed from 8.45am. The event is due to be completed at about 11.30am, and roads will be reopened at this time, or earlier where possible.

Shropshire Council said that vehicle access to properties would be maintained where possible, but some long delays may be experienced whilst there are runners on the route.

The route the runners will take out of the Quarry is: High Street, Shoplatch, Bellstone, Barker Street before crossing the Welsh Bridge.

They will then head into Frankwell, The Mount, Richmond Drive, Copthorne Road, New Street, Porthill Road, Roman Road, Kennedy Road, Kingsland Road and into Longden Coleham. From there they will go into Coleham Head, across the English Bridge and St Julian’s Crescent back into the The Quarry,

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

