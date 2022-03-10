Roads in Shrewsbury town centre closed for 10k run

Finishers in the Shrewsbury 10k

The Hatfields Shrewsbury 10K race has attracted about 1,500 participants from across Shropshire and further afield.

It starts in the Quarry at 9am, with a number of roads closed from 8.45am. The event is due to be completed at about 11.30am, and roads will be reopened at this time, or earlier where possible.

Shropshire Council said that vehicle access to properties would be maintained where possible, but some long delays may be experienced whilst there are runners on the route.

The route the runners will take out of the Quarry is: High Street, Shoplatch, Bellstone, Barker Street before crossing the Welsh Bridge.