Top comedian confirmed for county festival

Paul Sinha will be appearing in the county later this year

Sinha will be part of the 2022 Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival (SICF) flagship Gala Show this summer.

The highlight of SICF will take place at Theatre Severn on the evening of Sunday, July 17.

The festival will also include performances from other comedians at multiple venues throughout Shrewsbury.

Sinha was born in the UK to Bengali parents and the family medical dynasty.

While studying medicine in the 1990s, he took his first steps on the stand-up comedy circuit.

He pursued both careers and at the 2006 Edinburgh Festival Fringe earned a nomination for the highest accolade in live comedy, the Edinburgh Comedy Award.

Shortly after his nomination, he hung up his stethoscope to become a full-time comedian.

Sinha is a familiar voice on radio with appearances on Radio 4's Just A Minute and The News Quiz and on BBC Radio 5 Live's Fighting Talk.

His series Paul Sinha's History Revision won the Rose d'Or for radio comedy.

He has also appeared on television, namely BBC's QI and Would I Lie to You? and as a competitor on Dave TV’s Taskmaster.

Festival director Kevin Bland said: “This is a great coup for Shrewsbury. Paul has been a top headliner on the circuit for years and I've tried several times to secure his appearance at the festival. Now he has agreed we are extremely excited to announce that Paul will be part of the 2022 Gala Show line up.”