Sweet Salvation for former Shrewsbury eatery.

A new Salvation Army Donation Centre is opening in the former Frankie & Benny's Building on the Battlefield Road in Shrewsbury. Store Manager Dan Chapman and Assistant Manager Rhianne Worrall.

The unit, at the Sundorne Retail Park, is being completely renovated and new managers Dan Chapman and assistant Rhianne Worrall are busy getting it ready for the anticipated opening, a week on Monday.

It will be the charity's third store in Shrewsbury but this is a larger unit and staff have been stocking up for a number of weeks already, as well as recruiting staff..

Daniel, who alomng with Rhianne, is new to running a charity store said although the response had been excellent, they were still looking for donations of clothes, toiletries, CDs, shoes and other items.

He said: "We are also operating a furniture collection service so if anyone has unwanted furniture or something they are looking to dispose of to make more space please get in touch as we can collect. "We are planning a soft opening first of all as we have to price everything up as well which is a difficult job and it takes time.