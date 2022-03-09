Drama group donates to county charity

Chair of the Shrewsbury Ark, Emily Bell, was presented with a cheque for £500, by the cast and crew of the Buildwas Players following their sell-out pantomime - Puss in Boots

Every year the community theatre group, based in Buildwas, performs an annual pantomime to raise money for local charities.

Producer and literal knight in shining armour, Nigel Bowen said: “It was fantastic to be back treading the boards after two years of Covid restrictions and we were delighted to raise so much money for the Shrewsbury Ark, which was voted this year’s charity by the cast and crew.”

Mrs Bell said: “We are so grateful for this donation, as we have just moved into new premises and have had a great deal of extra costs associated with the refurbishment, so these funds will be appreciated more than ever by the Ark community.