Drama group donates to county charity

Chair of the Shrewsbury Ark, Emily Bell, was presented with a cheque for £500, by the cast and crew of the Buildwas Players following their sell-out pantomime – Puss in Boots.
Every year the community theatre group, based in Buildwas, performs an annual pantomime to raise money for local charities.
Producer and literal knight in shining armour, Nigel Bowen said: “It was fantastic to be back treading the boards after two years of Covid restrictions and we were delighted to raise so much money for the Shrewsbury Ark, which was voted this year’s charity by the cast and crew.”
Mrs Bell said: “We are so grateful for this donation, as we have just moved into new premises and have had a great deal of extra costs associated with the refurbishment, so these funds will be appreciated more than ever by the Ark community.
"Unfortunately, I couldn’t make it to any of the performances, but I’m lucky enough to have seen the DVD and if this year’s show is anything to go by, I’ll be booking my ticket for the 2023 panto as soon as they go on sale.”