New plans submitted for Darwin's Shrewsbury home

The owner of the historic Shrewsbury site, Glyn Jones, has submitted a planning application for alterations to the Grade II listed courtyard buildings, to the west of the house which is on The Mount.
Mr Jones bought Mount House back in 2021, and since then he and his family have been dedicated to restoring the property to how it would have looked when Darwin was living there. The ultimate ambition is to have a museum in the main house – which is not subject to the application that will be considered by Shropshire Council.
As well as Mount House, the authority has released its latest planning applications.
They include a proposal for an open air swimming pool, with an application laying out plans to build the pool and a free-standing air source heat pump at Shooters Hill Hall, Wem Road, Clive.
An environmental impact assessment has been submitted by Halls on behalf of P.R Brisbourne & Son for two free range poultry units with feed bins at Painsbrook Farm, Painsbrook Lane, Hadnall.
Plans are also to be considered for the creation of a milking parlour to replace an existing one at The Home, Wentnor.
Meanwhile Telford & Wrekin Council will decide on whether homes can be built on a former factory site.
A planning application for the former Dairy Crest factory asks for permission to build 57 homes, as well as car, parking and a roundabout.
The factory was closed in 2015.
The Telford & Wrekin authority has also been asked to look at an application for Nationwide Building Society in Wellington.
The bank wants to replace the shroud and cladding for its cash machine at 44 New Street.
Another proposal asks permission to build eight new homes at the site of Woodhouse Farm on Woodhouse Lane in Priorslee. The application includes the conversion of part of the existing retained barn into one affordable dwelling.
Other public notices:
A stretch of the A49 will be closed overnight while resurfacing work takes place. Highways England will be shutting the southbound carriageway of the road from Dobbies Roundabout in Shrewsbury to the junction with Sharpstone Lane, at Bayston Hill. The closure will begin at 9pm on Monday, March 14, and the road will reopen at 6am on Tuesday, March 15.
Work to replace lighting columns will shut a county road tomorrow. Shropshire Council said that it would be closing Wrexham Road in Whitchurch throughout the evening, from 10pm to 4am the following morning. The authority said the closure is needed to allow workers to replace lantern heads to lighting columns. An alternative route will be in place.
A road will be closed to allow for workers to carry out drainage investigations. Shropshire Council says that Clarkes Lane in St Martins will be closed between 9.30am and 4pm every day for four days from March 11. The council said that there will be a diversion route in place with traffic directed to follow Glyn Morlas Lane, Colliery Road, and Overton Road.