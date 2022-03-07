New plans submitted for Darwin's Shrewsbury home

New plans have been submitted for outbuildings at Darwin’s former home

The owner of the historic Shrewsbury site, Glyn Jones, has submitted a planning application for alterations to the Grade II listed courtyard buildings, to the west of the house which is on The Mount.

Mr Jones bought Mount House back in 2021, and since then he and his family have been dedicated to restoring the property to how it would have looked when Darwin was living there. The ultimate ambition is to have a museum in the main house – which is not subject to the application that will be considered by Shropshire Council.

As well as Mount House, the authority has released its latest planning applications.

They include a proposal for an open air swimming pool, with an application laying out plans to build the pool and a free-standing air source heat pump at Shooters Hill Hall, Wem Road, Clive.

An environmental impact assessment has been submitted by Halls on behalf of P.R Brisbourne & Son for two free range poultry units with feed bins at Painsbrook Farm, Painsbrook Lane, Hadnall.

Plans are also to be considered for the creation of a milking parlour to replace an existing one at The Home, Wentnor.

Meanwhile Telford & Wrekin Council will decide on whether homes can be built on a former factory site.

A planning application for the former Dairy Crest factory asks for permission to build 57 homes, as well as car, parking and a roundabout.

The factory was closed in 2015.

The Telford & Wrekin authority has also been asked to look at an application for Nationwide Building Society in Wellington.

The bank wants to replace the shroud and cladding for its cash machine at 44 New Street.

Another proposal asks permission to build eight new homes at the site of Woodhouse Farm on Woodhouse Lane in Priorslee. The application includes the conversion of part of the existing retained barn into one affordable dwelling.

Other public notices: