Shrewsbury's Sabrina Boat welcomes day trippers back after flooding and Covid

Shrewsbury's Sabrina Boat is back up and running,.From left are Dilwyn Jones, Gwen Collins and Ian Green, ready to welcome visitors aboard

The boat officially took to the water again with 48-year-old owner Dilwyn Jones at the helm to mark the start of the season.

Dilwyn bought the vessel in 2010 after she was brought up to Shrewsbury from the River Thames in London in 2007.

However, because of flooding and the Covid-19 pandemic, this year marks the first full season the boat has been used since 2019.

Dilwyn said: "I am delighted to be back out on the river.

"It feels quite strange to start in March and although we did not have many passengers on the first day it is nice to be back.

"The reason I went into this was because of the people and the river.

"This is the first time we have been running a full season since 2019.

"We only managed half a season last year and in 2020 we were flooded for the first 20 days and then in lockdown.

"Sometimes I take to the helm but other times I am busy in the office and employ other skippers such as Ian Green.

"In the summer I employ 25 to 30 people who form the crew.

"Sabrina is a 60-foot passenger boat that can cater for 60 passengers.

"She is based at the Welsh Bridge at Victoria Quay in Shrewsbury and on day trips travels to English Bridge on the other side of the town.

"We also go from Welsh Bridge upstream, past the County Showground, for evening, private hire and themed cruises.

"These can vary from Mamma Mia, 80s, cheese and wine and gin-tasting cruises, and the evening trips last about three hours.

"We run six times a day every single day until May when we do seven trips daily plus the evening cruises."

Dilwyn has retained the screens which were installed on the boat during the pandemic and these can be kept or taken away as people wish.

He also runs The Picnic Boat which caters for up to ten passengers wanting to take along their own food for al fresco dining.