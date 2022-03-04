Mayor's in the swing ahead of Shrewsbury dance fundraiser

Councillor Julian Dean is holding an evening of swing dance on Thursday, March 24, with live music from the Jim Wynn Swingtet.

The event is being held at The Buttermarket, and doors open from 7pm. Funds raised will go towards Shrewsbury-based Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Councillor Dean said: “Live events have been massively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and it will be great to see people come along to this fundraising event and have some fun.

“We’ve got a beginners Lindy Hop class with The Swing Era Dance School from 7.45pm, so even if you’re new to swing dancing or need to have a little practise, we should all be able to ‘get in the swing’ for the evening ahead.

“The band leader, Jim Wynn, is a Shropshire lad who is making a great name for himself on the UK jazz and swing music scene. I had the privilege to teach him briefly when he was studying music A level, and I’ve followed his amazing progress ever since.

“This is the first fundraising event that I’ve been able to organise since becoming mayor and I look forward to welcoming people to the event.

“All funds raised will be going towards my chosen charity for my mayoral year, and I hope that as many people come along on the night to help support the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.”