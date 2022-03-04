Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mayor's in the swing ahead of Shrewsbury dance fundraiser

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Shrewsbury's mayor is getting in the swing ahead of his dancing fundraiser.

Councillor Julian Dean is holding an evening of swing dance on Thursday, March 24, with live music from the Jim Wynn Swingtet.

The event is being held at The Buttermarket, and doors open from 7pm. Funds raised will go towards Shrewsbury-based Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Councillor Dean said: “Live events have been massively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and it will be great to see people come along to this fundraising event and have some fun.

“We’ve got a beginners Lindy Hop class with The Swing Era Dance School from 7.45pm, so even if you’re new to swing dancing or need to have a little practise, we should all be able to ‘get in the swing’ for the evening ahead.

“The band leader, Jim Wynn, is a Shropshire lad who is making a great name for himself on the UK jazz and swing music scene. I had the privilege to teach him briefly when he was studying music A level, and I’ve followed his amazing progress ever since.

“This is the first fundraising event that I’ve been able to organise since becoming mayor and I look forward to welcoming people to the event.

“All funds raised will be going towards my chosen charity for my mayoral year, and I hope that as many people come along on the night to help support the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.”

Tickets cost £22 in advance (£25 on the door) and can be booked through Lingen Davies or by purchasing at lingendavies.co.uk/event/swinginatthebuttermarket/

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News