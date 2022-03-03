Shropshire TV presenter launches second-hand fashion business

Lucy Norris

Lucy Norris has launched Secondhand Styling UK, a sustainable fashion venture that aims to transform the shopping habits of consumers and make second hand ‘fashionable’ and accessible for all.

Lucy’s muse for the business is her mum, Alison, who as a single parent had limited resources and, out of necessity, dressed Lucy in second-hand clothing for much of her childhood.

In 2021, Alison was diagnosed with cancer and given less than 12 months to live. It was at this time that Lucy knew she had to turn her passion project into a business, ensuring her mum’s spirit and skill lived on. She has invested more than £50,000 into the project, which will involve swapping, shopping and styling second hand items.

Lucy said: “Everything my mum has taught me about fashion is ingrained in all that I produce, and I want to share that knowledge with a community of fashion-minded individuals.

“The insight and experience I have from working in the fashion industry, combined with my understanding of consumer trends, drives me and I am dedicated to making fashion accessible for all.

“I lived and worked in the US for a long time and when I returned to the UK, I only had one suitcase with me. I had to build up my wardrobe from scratch and did this by sourcing high quality second hand pieces. I want to show that fashion on a budget can be fun, stylish and good for the environment.”

Lucy spent more than 15 years in the US in entertainment working as a TV presenter for fashion and beauty brands. She moved into fashion journalism and has covered New York, Milan, Paris and London Fashion Weeks. She is currently the red carpet host for Fashinnovation.

She added: “The pre-loved scene has not always been trendy. It’s getting there slowly, but I’d really like to improve its perception. By sharing my authentic tips, advice, insight and resources, my members can style secondhand and look fantastic! Together we can re-home clothes and keep them out of landfills.”