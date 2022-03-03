Shropshire credit union marks 20th anniversary with social impact report

Just Credit Union chair Mark Perez and chief officer Karen Farrow

And to celebrate the landmark, Just Credit Union has produced a social impact report which is available online.

All members are invited to take part in the virtual annual general meeting which begins at 3.30pm on March 16.

Just Credit Union’s chair Mark Perez said: “Just Credit Union was founded to provide inclusive, fair and affordable services for its member owners.

“This was to help them raise their standard of living and better their lifestyle whilst at the same time supporting the local economy and communities.

“We are delighted to be marking 20 years of continuous service to our communities at this year’s AGM.

“We work co-operatively with a diverse range of people and organisations without whom the credit union would not be the driver of social benefit it is today.

“I would like to thank the staff, volunteers and partner organisations, but most importantly, our members for their continued support and without whom there would be no credit union.”

He added: “I hope to see as many members as possible joining the meeting. It’s a fantastic opportunity to get involved in the credit union.

“Members will be able to give us their views, hear updates on our work and vote on some key decisions.”

Chief officer Karen Farrow said: “As last year’s virtual AGM was so successful we have decided to do the same this year.

“This will enable people who may find it difficult to travel to participate in the management of their credit union.

“Just Credit Union is run for the mutual benefit of its members rather than corporate profit and having their input is very much valued.”