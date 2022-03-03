Shropshire college to hold open day for students around the world

Concord College. Picture: Richard Hammerton

They will be welcomed to Acton Burnell-based Concord College by principal Dr Michael Truss who was appointed to the post last September.

He said: “I am looking forward to welcoming hundreds more prospective students, parents and agents to learn more about Concord College which delivers outstanding education outcomes for students.

“This is a unique mixing of purposeful academic experience with our joyful, friendly atmosphere,” said Dr Truss, who will be accompanied for the introductory welcome talk by vice principal (academic) Tom Lawrence and head of lower school Rachel Coward.

The principal’s welcome will be followed by a talk addressing all aspects of the admissions process, in addition to a Q&A session involving admissions secretary Mrs Swyn McGregor and marketing and development officer Mrs Suzanne Truss.

Mrs McGregor said: “The college would ordinarily arrange campus visits on a one-to-one basis and whilst we have welcomed some visitors back to Concord this term we understand that many families around the world may not have the opportunity to visit at this time.

“With Concord’s three previous online open days welcoming over 1,000 attendees, the college is confident the online experience is an insightful and useful alternative to a face-to-face visit.”

As well as live talks, Suzanne Truss said the online platform would provide information on the Lower School and sixth form, further admissions information, an introduction to Concord’s well established Summer School provision and a collection of virtual tours allowing exploration of the campus online.