Shrewsbury nightclub snub's Putin's Russia

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

A Shropshire nightclub has joined the growing worldwide boycott of all things Russian by banning vodka from its shelves.

A previous Bongo's Bingo event at the Buttermarket in Shrewsbury
The Buttermarket in Howard Street, Shrewsbury announced its decision to remove Russian vodka and any other of the country's products from it shelves on Twitter.

"Whilst we all feel completely helpless in Ukraine's suffering with Putin's evil war, the team at @TheButtermarket have decided to show our support by removing the Russian Vodka from our shelves and any other Russian products - all of which, will now be banned from the venue."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

