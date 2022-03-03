Shrewsbury nightclub snub's Putin's Russia

The Buttermarket in Howard Street, Shrewsbury announced its decision to remove Russian vodka and any other of the country's products from it shelves on Twitter.
"Whilst we all feel completely helpless in Ukraine's suffering with Putin's evil war, the team at @TheButtermarket have decided to show our support by removing the Russian Vodka from our shelves and any other Russian products - all of which, will now be banned from the venue."
