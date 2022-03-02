Shropshire communities praised by MP for rallying to help the people of Ukraine

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 26/02/2022 - Special Ukraine Vigil held at The Quarry in Shrewsbury, organised by the Mayor of Shrewsbury Julian Dean..

The MP said he was in awe of the generosity of those who have given money, food, equipment and medicines for the war torn country.

A massive aid campaign is underway in villages and towns, schools and businesses across the region. Donations have flooded in, from evening from children to senior citizen clubs, overwhelming some of the appeals.

Aid will start its journey to Poland on lorries bound for Ukrainian refugees from Shropshire on Friday.

Individuals are also driving vans and cars to depots in the Midlands and London to charities and appeal centres.

Mr Kawczynski who has formed a friendship with the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK from his time on the foreign affairs select committee, said the terror being inflicted by Putin was sickening.

He had an online meeting with Ukrainians now living in Shrewsbury earlier this week.

"We talked about issued they may have in applying for a visa for their relatives and how we could help," he said.

"The people of Shropshire have been incredible in their efforts to help what is a beautiful and fiercely independent country.

"I feel that this is a critical moment for our country and if Putin gets his way in Ukraine he will not stop and will turn his attention to other countries. He has been in power for 22 years and that power has gone to his head.

"There is a pattern emerging of Putin wanting to subjugate his neighbours through terror."

The MP said he was also proud of his home country of Poland.

"One is judged by how one treats ones neighbours and Poland has opened its borders, its people taking Ukrainians into their homes and helping them to find jobs.