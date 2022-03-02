Police appeal after criminal damage at Shrewsbury shopping centre

Darwin Shopping Centre

The glass was smashed at the entrance of the Darwin Shopping Centre on Monday evening.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "We are investigating criminal damage reported by Darwin Shopping Centre staff located at the top of Pride Hill. We are appealing to local residents for information.

"A pane of glass has been smashed upon entrance to the centre between 6pm and 7pm on Monday, February 28.

"If you have information about the damage please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00474_I_28022022.