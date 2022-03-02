Notification Settings

Police appeal after criminal damage at Shrewsbury shopping centre

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A criminal damage investigation is underway after a pane of glass was smashed at Shrewsbury's main shopping centre.

Darwin Shopping Centre
Darwin Shopping Centre

The glass was smashed at the entrance of the Darwin Shopping Centre on Monday evening.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "We are investigating criminal damage reported by Darwin Shopping Centre staff located at the top of Pride Hill. We are appealing to local residents for information.

"A pane of glass has been smashed upon entrance to the centre between 6pm and 7pm on Monday, February 28.

"If you have information about the damage please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00474_I_28022022.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

