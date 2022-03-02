Historic county maps going up for sale

Historic maps of the county are going up for sale

Friends of Shropshire Archives are offering the maps which are dated from 1900 to 1903.

Shropshire Archives, run by Shropshire Council, has rationalised its printed maps collection, and is getting rid of some of the duplicate copies of the 6″ scale Ordnance Survey maps of Shropshire.

There are also a number of map sheets for counties on the border with Shropshire.

The maps are available to buy for £5 per sheet.

The friends said the maps are used – some are torn, some have annotations, and a few are photocopies – but many are in good condition.

There will also be spare copies of the Shropshire Magazine, and Transactions of the Archaeological and Historical Society, available to purchase.

People can view a website to see what is being offered for sale and reserve items for collection from Shropshire Archives in Shrewsbury on Saturday, March 5, between 10am and 3pm.