Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Balloon releases banned from council land

By Keri TriggShrewsburyPublished:

Balloon and sky lantern releases have been banned from all land owned by Shropshire Council.

Shropshire Council has agreed to ban all balloon releases from its land
Shropshire Council has agreed to ban all balloon releases from its land

Councillors unanimously voted in support of the move at a meeting of the full council, after motion was tabled by Cleobury Mortimer councillor Simon Harris.

The authority will also lobby the government to have the practice made illegal, and will run a media campaign to discourage people from releasing balloons and lanterns anywhere within the county.

Councillor Harris said the measure would help “improve the environment that we live in”, as well as protecting wildlife.

The new policy comes in response to the Marine Conservation Society’s ‘Don’t Let Go’ campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the harmful effects of releasing both balloons and sky lanterns into the environment, with the end goal of having the practice outlawed.

The council voted to ban lantern releases banned in 2018, but Councillor Harris pointed out that this was currently not reflected on the society’s website, which lists all councils which have implemented such bans.

Councillor Harris said: “For many years the Marine Conservation Society has run a campaign to make sky lantern and balloon releases illegal by classifying this activity as ‘littering’. The society has not been successful.

“The society has also encouraged local authorities to ban these activities from property that the authorities own.

“This approach, while not dealing with the problem per se, has had some success.

“Shropshire’s neighbouring council of Worcestershire has banned both sky lantern and balloon releases, while Hereford has banned sky lantern releases.”

The motion was seconded by Burnell councillor Dan Morris, who put forward the initial lantern ban motion back in 2018, and received the full support of members.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
South Shropshire
Oswestry
North Shropshire
Bridgnorth
Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg

Reporter@KeriTrigg_LDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News