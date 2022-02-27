Notification Settings

Shrewsbury pub landlord dies days after venue flooded

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A pub landlord has died days after his venue was flooded.

The Seven Stars in Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Steven Neal, owner of The Seven Stars in Shrewsbury, died on Saturday morning, a statement on the pub's social media said.

It said: "It's with great sadness that Steven Neal owner of The Seven Stars has passed away this morning. Tina and staff send condolences to his family.

"RIP Stevie, we will miss you."

Dozens of people shared tributes and well wishes to his family in response to the post.

The Old Coleham pub was one of several properties to be hit by floods earlier this week, with water seen halfway up the front door.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

