Shrewsbury pub landlord dies days after venue flooded

The Seven Stars in Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Steven Neal, owner of The Seven Stars in Shrewsbury, died on Saturday morning, a statement on the pub's social media said.

It said: "It's with great sadness that Steven Neal owner of The Seven Stars has passed away this morning. Tina and staff send condolences to his family.

"RIP Stevie, we will miss you."

Dozens of people shared tributes and well wishes to his family in response to the post.