Shrewsbury MP meets Ukrainian ambassador as he urges constituents to get in touch

Daniel Kawczynski MP

Mr Kawczynski met Vadim Pristaiko, the country's ambassador to the UK, to discuss how Ukrainians in Shropshire and their families can be helped.

The Shrewsbury MP is also urging Ukrainian constituents to get in touch if they need assistance.

"I'm meeting him to discuss how he feels the British co-operation is going so far, and issues facing Ukrainians in Shropshire," said Mr Kawczynski.

"We've found 10 (Ukrainians in Shrewsbury) so far. We visited ABP (abattoir in Battlefield, Shrewsbury) yesterday because there are some there. If there are any other Ukrainians, please contact my office. We want to facilitate dialogue for them."

Around 200 people attended the vigil in The Quarry, Shrewsbury, support of Ukraine

Salopians have thrown their support behind Ukraine this weekend, with a vigil held in The Quarry in Shrewsbury on Saturday, and the town's market hall being lit up in blue and yellow.

He added: "It's a very dangerous situation. Some of them have loved ones back home and family. One lady said she can't get hold of her husband and she doesn't know what has happened to her father."

"Too many of us have turned a blind eye to previous Russian aggression, whether that's in Chechnya, Donestsk or Crimea. There's a pattern emerging here.

Andy McKeown's light installation in tribute to Ukraine

"This man (Russian president Vladimir Putin) is prepared to use brute force, violence and killing to get his own way. We've got to stand by Ukrainians now. You've got to stand up to dictators."