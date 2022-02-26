Ukrainian-born Shrewsbury woman's heartache as family remain on invasion front line

Oksana Chapman at the vigil in support of Ukraine at The Quarry, Shrewsbury

Oksana Chapman, who attended a vigil held in support of her country at The Quarry in Shrewsbury on Saturday afternoon, said she is desperately worried for her family and friends.

Her mother is determined to stay in Ukraine while her brother and sister-in-law are expecting a baby in a few weeks.

The family live in the south of the country, near Romania, and Oksana says they have heard the sound of the attack by the Russian army in a nearby town.

"All my family and friends are in Ukraine, I am the only one here in the UK. My mum won't even consider moving here, I told her I would drive and get her but she refused. And my sister-in-law is eight months pregnant so can't go anywhere," she said.

The 43-year-old, who has two children, said she said had also been talking on the phone to a friend and former classmate who is on the front line in Kyiv.

Fighting is continuing in many parts of Ukraine, while many civilian buildings have been hit. Photo: Maia Mikhaluk/PA Wire

"His first words to me was that we have to raise awareness of what it going on. To put pressure on the government to get help and put more sanctions on Putin.

"He said they still have food at the moment, but probably will need medication and other help soon.

Oksana said when news of the invasion broke she was devastated.

"I was so upset and worried I couldn't eat or sleep. But now I realise that we can help by raising awareness and raising funds to help the people on the front line."

She is hoping to organise a walk through Shrewsbury to show support for Ukraine and is setting up a donation page on social media to ensure the funds are aimed where her countryfolk need it the most."