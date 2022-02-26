Restaurant chain's top award for staff welfare

Hickory's, which has a restaurant in Victoria Quay, Shrewsbury, won Best Large Company to Work For in the UK Best Company Awards 2022.
The poll is based on thoughts and feedback from the Hickory’s team.
Managing director John Welsh said: “We are so incredibly pleased to have been awarded the number one position. Last year we said it was our proudest day to be at number 11, so to have reached the top spot is beyond what we ever imagined. There are lots of restaurants serving great food, but it’s thanks to the passion, creativity, personality and the hard work of our teams that have helped us get where we are today.”
“It's been a busy period since reopening last year, our teams have worked unbelievably hard welcoming our guests and delivering an incredible experience, but in turn, we have been equally committed to looking after each and every member of Hickory’s family.”