Popular Shrewsbury pub was just one inch from disaster during River Severn flood

The Salopian Bar was again flooded this week when the Severn burst its banks

The Salopian Bar has been battered by extreme weather events time and again in recent years, causing the popular Shrewsbury pub to be closed for weeks and months at a time.

Like many riverside businesses, bosses have gone to extraordinary lengths to make the venue more flood-proof. At The Salopian, the cellar was moved upstairs and the electrical sockets were raised higher, all as part of a major revamp as owners Ollie Parry and Kev Rippard looked towards a brighter future.

However, when the River Severn burst its banks this week following Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin, the Smithfield Road pub was perilously close to another long lay-off.

"We did it, by one inch," said Ollie. "We raised all the electric sockets up so it would avoid the electrics. What we plan to do now is, in the summer, to raise everything again by a foot. An inch is just too close. We need a bit more leeway.

"We lost out on three-and-a-half days' trade, but it's better than six weeks to two months, which is would have been if we lost the electrics."

Kev Ripard and Ollie Parry from The Salopian Bar want people to know they are now open after the floods

Thankfully, due to the hard work of staff, the pub was able to reopen today, and regulars flocked back within the first hour.

"I would say that it's a miracle that we're able to open this weekend, but it's not a miracle," added Ollie. "This is exactly what we've planned for when we expanded and rejigged it all, and moved the cellar upstairs. The whole aim was for this.

"All the staff have been in cleaning, working hard. We've got 20 staff and all of them have been in here helping at some point. When the river started to drop, the aim was to be open for 11am on Saturday. But we've been able to open a day early.

"After 45 minutes of being open, we had 40 people in. We haven't been open in three-and-a-half days. I think they missed us."

Like many riverside businesses, the frequency of extreme weather events has rendered getting flood insurance either pointless or impossible. Premiums have soared in recent years, with extortionate excess rates becoming the norm. Daryl Lloyd, landlord of the Cross Foxes in Longden Coleham, Shrewsbury, told the Shropshire Star he was given a quote with an excess of £100,000.

A number of businesses along Smithfield Road were flooded

It's a similarly difficult situation for The Salopian. Ollie said: "After our insurance claim in 2020, they (the company) said point blank there was going to be no flooding insurance. In 16 years here I only ever found one company who would give us flood insurance. We've got contents insurance but nothing flood related."

It is hoped that Shropshire folk will throw their support behind their shops, cafes and pubs this weekend after a gruelling week.

Town centre businesses in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth which didn't face flood damage have also been hit in the pocket, due to road closures and traffic chaos resulting in shopping areas being practically deserted.

Leaders issued rallying cries to encourage people to support their riverside and town centre businesses.

The Boat Inn at Jackfield near Ironbridge was flooded. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said: "Ironbridge in particular, because of the impact of more flooding, I'd urge people to go down there and support the community. You will get the best welcome from the businesses over the Gorge and we will be supporting the high street like we support all our high streets in the weeks and coming months to try to get people to be loyal to local.

"All across our high streets it has been a really difficult two years and particularly where we are with the cost of living crisis you can always pick a bargain along with some great service."

Councillor Davies said the floods of recent days had taken a significant toll on businesses and homeowners.

He said: "There are residents in Jackfield that have never been flooded before and now they have been flooded three times in three years and - and if you are like the Half Moon pub and you are smashed you just have to close."

People in Jackfield have been flooded three years in a row

Love Bridgnorth's Sally Themans insisted the town is "open for business" after the floods.

"All the businesses that needed to clear up and clear out have," she said. "There's plenty of parking at Innage Lane."

She added: "It has been so tough. We've had the first floods in 2020, then straight into Covid. Now, just as we're beginning to see blue skies again, there's more flooding.

"I would urge people to think before they spend. Is it something you could source locally before hopping onto Amazon?"

Bridgnorth was also hit by this week's floods

Mike Matthews, chair of Shrewsbury BID said: “It has been a really difficult week. We need to rally around our local businesses and we want to get the message out that Shrewsbury is open for business, please come and support us. We really need the footfall and for people to support our local economy.

“Our shops and business community have had a traumatic two years with Covid and the floods that preceded that. They are fighting to recover and have now been faced with this latest setback.

“They are, of course, extremely resilient but need support. The town centre is open and our businesses are eager to welcome shoppers. We have a wonderful variety of businesses gracing our town so please make that decision to come along and support the very heart of our town centre - a hugely important part of what makes Shrewsbury so amazing.”