Former military man praises Ukraine for standing against Putin

Mr Mainwaring was the former desk officer for the Ukraine between 2002-04 and visited the country several times as well as hosting visits by the Ukraine military to the UK.

"It was a time when Ukraine was building itself after gaining independence in 1991," he said.

"It is devastating to see Putin destroying everything that has grown since then. However, Putin is not getting his way, had he done his troops would have their sights on other countries like Moldova. But the bravery of the Ukrainians is foiling his plans."

He joined a peace vigil at the war memorial in The Quarry in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

"I stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine when I was in the Army. I stood at Shrewsbury's War Memorial in solidarity with the innocent people of Ukraine."

The former Captain said the people of Russia would have to be brave and stand up against Putin.

"They are frightened, but they should follow Alexei Navalny who is currently on trial."