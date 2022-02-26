Notification Settings

Former military man praises Ukraine for standing against Putin

By Sue Austin

Retired Shropshire soldier, Hugh Mainwaring, who was responsible for helping Ukraine in his work in Whitehall, saying the bravery of the Ukrainian army could help stop Putin in his tracks.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 26/02/2022 - Special Ukraine Vigil held at The Quarry in Shrewsbury, organised by the Mayor of Shrewsbury Julian Dean..
SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 26/02/2022 - Special Ukraine Vigil held at The Quarry in Shrewsbury, organised by the Mayor of Shrewsbury Julian Dean..

Mr Mainwaring was the former desk officer for the Ukraine between 2002-04 and visited the country several times as well as hosting visits by the Ukraine military to the UK.

"It was a time when Ukraine was building itself after gaining independence in 1991," he said.

"It is devastating to see Putin destroying everything that has grown since then. However, Putin is not getting his way, had he done his troops would have their sights on other countries like Moldova. But the bravery of the Ukrainians is foiling his plans."

He joined a peace vigil at the war memorial in The Quarry in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

"I stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine when I was in the Army. I stood at Shrewsbury's War Memorial in solidarity with the innocent people of Ukraine."

The former Captain said the people of Russia would have to be brave and stand up against Putin.

"They are frightened, but they should follow Alexei Navalny who is currently on trial."

Mr Mainwaring is calling on people in towns and village to show support for Ukraine but making #twinnedwithUkraine banners as in Yeaton near Baschurch.

Shrewsbury
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

