Shrewsbury Market Hall lit up in support of Ukraine as vigil is arranged for today

Andy McKeown's light installation

In a further show of support, Shrewsbury's mayor has announced a vigil will be hosted in the town on Saturday afternoon.

Artist Andy McKeown said he felt compelled to use his skills to show those in Ukraine that they were in the thoughts of people in the town.

He said, like many, he felt appalled by the invasion of the country by Russia.

"I have the skills and the facilities to make a public statement and after running it by Shrewsbury Town Council, the opportunity," he said.

"I felt that, while it maybe small and inconsequential in the large world it was something I could do."

The light projection on Friday night received hundreds of likes on social media and it will be illuminated again on Saturday night between 6pm and 11.30pm.

"We did the same after the atrocities in Paris in support of the people there," he said.

"Other buildings around the world are being lit up in support and it is good that Shrewsbury can join in a public show of support."

Meanwhile Shrewsbury's mayor has organised a vigil in The Quarry at 2.30pm today.