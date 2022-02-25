Tragedy avoided as walker rescued in Shrewsbury floods

With genuine fears that the pedestrian would be swept away in the swollen river, the operators alerted Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service who proceeded to assist the person to safety. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: “It was just after 3am, and the CCTV team couldn’t believe what they were seeing. They monitor our towns around the clock to help keep our streets safe and prevent crime. Their swift and decisive action is a true testament to their commitment to protecting our communities. It’s frightening to think what the consequences could have been if they had not spotted this individual. There is no doubt, all involved were instrumental in saving a life.”