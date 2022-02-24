Notification Settings

Shrewsbury voice artist to feature in anthology with Dame Julie Walters

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A voiceover artist will feature on a new audiobook alongside famous names including Dame Julie Walters and Celia Imrie.

Deryn Oliver

Deryn Oliver, who works from her studio in Bayston Hill, near Shrewsbury, will be one of the voices of the Everyday Kindness audiobook now available on Amazon and Audible.

Everyday Kindness is an anthology of short stories collected together and edited by international best selling author LJ Ross and Deryn will narrate Waiting for The West Wind by Shropshire author Natasha Bache.

All proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to the Shelter charity that campaigns to end homelessness and bad housing in Great Britain.

Deryn, who has voiced a wide range of novels, said: “It is such a pleasure to narrate Natasha’s short story, and to see that Tibberton-based Adam Hamdy also has a story within the anthology.

“The anthology is a collection of uplifting and heartwarming tales set to lift spirits and brighten people’s days and I think that is such a wonderful thing to be part of.

“It celebrates the compassionate acts of everyday life and I think, after the past few years, it is really great to share those.”

Other authors on the audiobook include Dame Judie Dench, Celia Imrie, Avita Jay, Damian Lynch, Dervla Kirwin, Emilea Wilson, Eva Pope, Gemma Whelan and Jilly Bond.

The audiobook is now available to download on Amazon tinyurl.com/yc6wsxk4

