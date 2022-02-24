Project tells story of Shrewsbury chapels

The Victoria County History or VCH is a national project to write the authoritative local history of every English place, and the Shropshire group, VCH Shropshire, has now published a draft of the "Gazetteer of Nonconformist places of worship in Shrewsbury" which has been compiled by Dr Rosemary Thornes, Lyn Leach, and Jonathan Davies.

It is both a listing of chapels and congregations in the county town from the Restoration to modern times, and a history of each chapel. According to the group it gathers together a mass of information which has either been little known or unknown.

The draft will be fleshed out with additional material later this year.

And the VCH Shropshire newsletter adds: "Work continues on other aspects of Shrewsbury history. Dr Judith Everard and Wendy Horton are busy on the account of the parish churches of the town which will be ready towards the summer.