Police commissioner's support for search and rescue teams

John Campion

John Campion, Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia said that investments of £60,000 in West Mercia Search and Rescue (WMSAR) and £18,000 in Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) will give them a base and equipment.

He said it would allow the volunteers to focus their efforts where needed most – searching for missing people, promoting water safety and responding during major incidents, such as the current flooding.

Mr Campion said that in the last year 2,744 people were reporting missing, costing West Mercia Police in excess of £6,500,000.

He said “Both teams do outstanding work, with skilled professional volunteers devoting hours of their own time to help those most at risk.

"The investments I have made are a small contribution which allow these unpaid professionals to dedicate themselves to keeping people safe. Their efforts not only help the public but reduce the workload for police and other emergency services.

"I am keen to see the water safety work through Home and Dry continue to develop, and to support both teams, who make a selfless contribution to our communities.”

Andy Macauley, Chair of Trustees at WMSAR said “This investment from the PCC enables us to provide a greater visible presence in the community and a much better service to vulnerable people in their time of crisis.

"We look forward to seeking out new ways of promoting preventive community safety messaging through the Home and Dry campaign whilst maintaining effective, sustainable and valuable rescue provision to those in need.”