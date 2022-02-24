Not Rapunzel but Laura's Tower gets a facelift from specialist company

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 24/02/2022 - Stephen Davies and Leading Edge Access is abseiling Laura's Tower which is located inside of the grounds of Shrewsbury Castle..

Steve Davies and team from Leading Edge, Conservation & Rope Access abseiled on Laura's Tower in the grounds of Shrewsbury Castle to carry out survey works on the Grade 2 Listed building and also remove vegetation clinging to the red sandstone building.

The company is carrying out the works along for Arrol Architects of Shrewsbury.

Mr Davies said that already they had encountered every weather possible, sun rain, wind and even stone.

"Their are winds speeds above which we can't work but it has still been quite windy this week," he said.

"We accessed Laura’s tower via rope access methods and abseiled into a position to 'de-veg. the stone of ivy and Japanese knot weed as well as working on the castle walls.

He said it was preparation work for archaeologists surveying the store to find out which parts are mediaeval and which are newer.

"The majority or our work is on listed churches and cathedrals all over the UK accessing the areas that out-way the costly procedure of scaffolding or heavy lifting machinery."