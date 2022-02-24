Notification Settings

'Boost productivity' with morale-boosting visit

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A leisure resort and adventure centre is encouraging businesses to "boost productivity" by visiting for team-building days or overnight away days.

Love2Stay bosses want businesses to visit for team-building activities
Love2Stay resort in Shrewsbury wants firms to book in for a morale-boosting visit.

The resort has 22 luxury glamping lodges, a touring caravan park with 122 pitches, a café and pizzeria, a natural bio swimming pool, a fishing lake, a gym, assault course, bootcamp and a range of wellness therapy services on its 22-acre site.

“Right now, more than ever, businesses need their teams to stay strong and work together,” said Laura Wilde, Love2Stay’s marketing manager. “There will be times when in-person meetings are what’s needed to get the job done.

“At Love2Stay, we provide the essential escape from the boardroom. We offer businesses of all sizes team-building days or overnight corporate away days in our luxury glamping lodges.

“Our stunning resort is only 50 minutes’ drive from Birmingham and we aim to maximise the benefits of corporate away days. As well as being great fun, our packages are designed to get staff learning new skills which could help boost a company’s productivity.”

For more information about the packages available, visit love2stay.co.uk/ or contact Laura Wilde on 01743 583124.

