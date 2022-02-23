Second season of legal podcasts launched by Shropshire law firm

Beth Heath and Katherine Jones sit down for a podcast

The Legal Lounge by Shropshire firm Lanyon Bowdler hit the airwaves for the first time in September. Hosts and guests discussed a variety of topics including family law issues and delays in the diagnosis of serious health conditions.

The first podcast aired on Lanyon Bowdler’s website at lblaw.co.uk/podcast on February 21. It can also be streamed on Apple Podcasts.

Amanda Jones, Lanyon Bowdler’s marketing director, said: “The podcast has been an important new platform which has allowed us to connect with a wider audience and provide discussion and information relevant to everyone.

“It’s been a great way for our lawyers to share their passion and knowledge and to show the more personable and approachable sides of a law firm - hopefully dispelling some of the perceptions people may have developed about law firms over the years.

“The Legal Lounge has been well received and we are delighted to report more than 2,000 downloads in our first season. It’s proved such a success that we are happy to be bringing it back for a second season.

“There will be a varied programme across the series and some of the items we will be covering include a look at collaborative law, how to apply for work experience at Lanyon Bowdler, what to expect when faced with a divorce and future planning for business owners.

“We will also be stepping away from all things legal in one of the podcasts to focus on Megan Baker House - a charity close to our hearts at Lanyon Bowdler based in Ledbury.

“It’s doing some amazing work in delivering conductive education to children with a wide variety of movement disorders and also supports adults dealing with MS, Parkinson’s and stroke.