Highly-rated singer/songwriter to perform in Shrewsbury

Blair Dunlop

Blair Dunlop will be singing at The Hive in Belmont, Shrewsbury, on March 25. He has now released four albums, two EPs and toured around the globe.

His third album ‘Gilded’ was released in May 2016 on his own label – Gilded Wings – and was widely acclaimed, gaining BBC Radio 2 Playlist status for the two single releases (‘The Egoist’ and ‘356’).

Prior to this Blair released ‘House Of Jacks’ in mid 2014 following his 2012 debut ‘Blight and Blossom’, which contributed to him winning the BBC Radio 2 Horizon Award.