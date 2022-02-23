College earns five-star accolade

Concord College

Acton Burnell-based Concord College has been ranked as the top co-educational independent school in the country by School Guide which has also placed Concord second overall independent school in England.

The data gathering website School Guide – which has provided information to the Mumsnet parents’ website and the UK’s top property website Rightmove – rates more than 34,000 state and independent schools in the UK.

Concord principal Dr Michael Truss said: “I am delighted that Concord has been recognised in this way. With superb advice and encouragement from our dedicated and outstanding staff our students work very hard indeed to achieve their fine results.

“Best of all, they go about their business of learning with a happy, joyful purposefulness which makes us, as educators, very proud indeed.”

School Guide founder Victoria Bond said only schools with the highest academic records – and in the top 20 per cent of schools in England – were awarded five stars.