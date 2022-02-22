Shrewsbury's Wilko store set to close - but just for one day

Wilko based at Pride Hill in Shrewsbury will close for a day

The home and garden retailer said that its Pride Hill store in the town will be closed on Monday, February 28.

It said the move was to help it re-stock after changes to its distribution network have affected its stock levels.

A statement from the company said: "Customers in Shrewsbury may have noticed that shelves have been a little less full than normal. To make-up for this shortfall, a 24-hour closure has been organised on February 28, to reset its stock levels to those expected by local shoppers, during which the store will benefit from a larger than usual delivery.

"The store will then reopen as normal on Tuesday, March 1, with shelves stocked to their usual levels, ensuring shoppers have access to the household and hardware items they need."

The company said it expects to resume normal service following the closure.

Jerome Saint-Marc, Wilko CEO said; “Our goal every day is to best serve hardworking families, and to do this, we need to make sure all our stores are as well stocked as possible. We appreciate that some customers in Shrewsbury may have not been able to access the items they need in recent weeks, which is why we’re closing for one day only to turn this situation around.