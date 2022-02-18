Notification Settings

Men charged with Shrewsbury town centre burglaries after chemist break-in

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Two men have been charged with burglaries in Shrewsbury town centre after a pharmacy was broken into.

Rhodes Pharmacy was burgled earlier this week
Rhodes Pharmacy was burgled earlier this week

The men, both from Shrewsbury, were arrested by police following an investigation into a burglary at a pharmacy in the town that happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

West Mercia Police said two men were charged on Thursday.

A spokesman said: "Jimmy Morgan, 37, from Shrewsbury, has been charged with three offences related to attempted burglary and two offences of burglary. Micky Manning, 26, from Shrewsbury, has also been charged with three offences related to attempted burglary and two offences of burglary. He has also been charged with an offence relating to a criminal behaviour order."

"Both men have been remanded to police custody. We would like to thank the public and local retailers who have been incredibly helpful to this investigation."

The Loft in Market Street
A damaged window at Philpotts
The Blacks outdoor store

It comes after several town centre shops were hit by burglars on Wednesday, including the Blacks outdoor shop at Shoplatch, The Loft Cafe on Market Street, the Number 4 restaurant on Butcher Row and Philpotts sandwich shop, also on Butcher Row.

Doors and windows were damaged in attempted break-ins.

