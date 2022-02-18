Junior football club fundraiser set to feature Liverpool legend

Bayston Hill Juniors Under-7 team celebrating after a recent win.

Bayston Hill Juniors Football Club is hosting a sportsman’s dinner at Shrewsbury Town Football Club at 7pm on Friday, March 18, featuring entertainment from comedian Jed Stone and Alan Kennedy providing the after-dinner speech.

Chairman of Bayston Hill Juniors, Ken Mackaill, said everyone was looking forward to the event.

“It’s going to be an absolutely fantastic evening, and we are hoping for a good turn-out from everyone connected with the club, but also anyone who just fancies coming along and enjoying some great food and entertainment,” he said.

“We are pleased to have already sold a good number of tickets, but we do still have capacity for more and would really like to be able to fill the room.

“People can buy single tickets, or reserve a whole table of 10. We are really grateful for the support, and fundraising events like this help cover the ongoing costs associated with running the club.

“We depend entirely on the generosity of parents and the local community, so by coming along you are really helping local youngsters develop a love of football and exercise, keeping them fit and healthy.”

Alan Kennedy is a hugely popular after-dinner speaker, having been part of the Liverpool team which won five league championship titles in the 1970s and 80s.

Jed Stone is one of the most-sought after comedians in the country, performing at major national events as well as appearing many times on TV and radio.

Tickets cost £35, with all proceeds going towards the running costs of Bayston Hill Juniors FC.