Bird's eye view of how Shrewsbury could look as riverside revamp edges closer

How Shrewsbury could look in the future

The main feature, at the bottom left of your picture, shows the quayside, which is hoped to become a popular destination for people to walk, relax and enjoy the river - a far-cry from the traffic-heavy, noisy Smithfield Road we know today.

To the right, just across from the golden new Frankwell bridge, is a large hotel, which lies opposite existing student flats.

Behind the hotel would be a new multi-agency hub, the expected new home of Shropshire Council when the authority vacates Shirehall. It benefits from a view looking out into a courtyard and onto the river.

A travel hub and the Pride Hill leisure facility, which is expected to include a cinema, are on the right hand side of your shot, optimistically drawn with gaggles of waiting customers outside.

Just back off the quayside and next door to the Premier Inn would be a large building with new homes, with another building several stories high containing offices.

From up above, overlooking the leafy, green garden roofs, it may seem made for the future. Whether it would look as in-keeping with the town's historic buildings and architecture from ground level, is a major concern among some.

However, Councillor Ed Potter insisted: "We are not blind to the fact that Shrewsbury is a historic town," added Councillor Potter. "A lot of people visit Shrewsbury. We hope to move forward with a development here that is sympathetic to that.

"One of our greatest assets is the river. Now we have an opportunity to use the river frontage."

Councillor Potter was speaking at a cabinet meeting where the redevelopment of the town centre moved a step closer.

Shropshire Council's cabinet approved the final Smithfield Riverside Development Framework, which details plans for the riverside including creating a quayside, 270 new homes, hotels and a leisure facility including a cinema.

It also approved the option of building a multi-agency hub including the council's new HQ and the submission of a planning application to demolish three buildings: the Riverside Shopping Centre, the former Riverside Medical Practice and the Pride Hill Centre.

Councillor Dean Carroll, portfolio holder for physical infrastructure, said: "I think it's a very good, positive step forward for the whole area and the whole county. What benefits Shrewsbury trickles down into the smaller market towns in terms of investment and employment opportunities.

But Porthill councillor Julian Dean expressed concern over how quickly the Big Town Plan team want to move forward with the project. "What's the rush?" he asked. "Moving the council to new premises may well make sense. But we're only just coming out of the pandemic.

"Bringing a hotel may make sense but we don't have an economic strategy in place. We also need a movement strategy.

"I hear the excitement in Dean Carroll's voice and that worries me." Councillor Dean did say he thought the consultation process was "quite impressive" and the Smithfield Development Framework was "really interesting".

Councillor David Vasmer, who represents Underdale, Shrewsbury, said he felt the bus station was "an afterthought" and should be given priority. Several residents were up in arms over previous suggestions that the bus station would be demolished, although the council accepted a rethink was needed over the transport strategy.

Councillor Ed Potter, who is leading on the town centre redevelopment for the authority, said that last year's Big Town Plan Festival consultation event provided lots of useful information.

On bus station concerns, he said to Councillor Vasmer: "I think you will see we have included a bus station in the plans. We recognise its location next to the railway station for connectivity."