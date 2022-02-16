Woman, 75 died in hospital three weeks after Shrewsbury crash

Battlefield island, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google.

Susan Mudford, aged 75, was seriously injured in the crash on the A49 at Battlefield island, Shrewsbury, on January 14.

She was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital after the two-vehicle collision.

Mrs Mudford, a retired chiropody assistant, who was born in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, died in hospital on February 8. Her inquest was opened at Shirehall.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to May 24.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car with a trauma doctor and critical care paramedic on board. A second woman was taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be serious.