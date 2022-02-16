Holidaymakers urged to put safety first with motorhome trips

Salop Leisure's Josh Roberts inspects a wheel

Caravan and motorhome dealership Salop Leisure, which has bases in Shrewsbury, Machynlleth and Stourport-on-Severn, has stressed the importance of conducting a series of safety checks before touring caravans, which have been stored away during the winter months, are hitched up to vehicles.

The company’s Approved Workshops in Shrewsbury are busy servicing touring caravans as owners prepare to venture out onto the roads this year.

Salop Leisure is particularly concerned that some touring caravans may not have been used very much during the past two years because of the pandemic which makes it even more essential that they are checked over and serviced.

“If touring caravans haven’t been used for a period of time, it is vitally important that the owners get them checked out thoroughly and possibly serviced,” said Salop Leisure assistant after sales manager Andrew Davis.

“If a touring caravan has been stored in the same place for a long time and not been moved occasionally, it’s possible that the tyres will bulge and then crack when inflated.

“In addition, over the years, the company has come across a range of common problems relating to the storage of touring caravans, including issues with the leisure batteries and spiders and other insects blocking gas and water pipes.”

Our advice is to prepare for your holiday well in advance because we want to ensure that the caravans are safe for the owners to use and enjoy this year.”

“Touring caravans give so much pleasure to couples and families, but it’s essential that they are serviced every year before they are used. We service thousands of caravans in our Shrewsbury workshops and our staff are always on hand to offer advice.”