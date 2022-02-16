Notification Settings

Break-in at pharmacy in Shrewsbury town centre

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A pharmacy was broken into in the early hours on the morning in Shrewsbury town centre.

Rhodes Pharmacy in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google
Police descended on Rhodes Pharmacy in Claremont Hill on Wednesday morning, where the windows had been smashed.

The extent of the damage is not yet known, or whether anything was taken.

Police cars were seen outside at around 6.30am.

